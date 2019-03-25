

Jason Gaidola , CTV Winnipeg





A St. Boniface organization is calling for a ban on right turns at red lights at an intersection some say could be made safer.

The Norwood Grove Biz is requesting a study from the city’s standing policy committee on infrastructure renewal and public works on the feasibility of banning right turns at red stop lights on both Marion Street and Tache Avenue.

Matt Allard, city councillor for St. Boniface and Norwood Grove BIZ member, said it’s one of the most dangerous intersections in the city and community members are concerned over the risk of collisions involving pedestrians during vehicle maneuvers.

“I know personally of issues at that intersection," Allard said. “This is the street that has the most pedestrians.”

The ban would impact right turns at the red light on Marion Street heading eastbound and the turn on Tache Avenue going northbound.

“It’s difficult to get them to stop at stop signs or red lights,” Debbie Wegier, a long-time resident in St. Boniface, said of drivers in the neighbourhood.

She said she walks the area frequently and would prefer to a ban go forward.

“You have to be very cautious about crossing the street.”

Not everyone is onboard with a ban.

Cassandra Cardy has lived in the area for three years and says she both drives and walks through the neighbourhood.

"I've never had a pedestrian walk in front of me. I even walk in the area a lot. I never felt I was in any danger," Cardy said, adding that a turn ban at the red would be a headache for drivers, and no intersection is completely safe.

"It's no different than any other intersection," Cardy said.

Allard said with the area being one of the more densely-populated neighbourhoods that’s experiencing growth and new development, the study is a safety must.

He said the proposal will be brought forward at the next meeting of the committee, scheduled for April 2.

Allard added that it if the study goes ahead, it may be a part of a larger traffic study involving speed in the area.