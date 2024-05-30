Black bear removed from Winnipeg neighbourhood

A black bear has been relocated after being spotted in a Winnipeg neighbourhood on Wednesday.

The bear was seen climbing out of the Seine River on Wednesday and making its way along John Bruce Road.

Evan Merino spotted the bear while out fishing on the river with his brothers.

“I never would’ve thought I’d see one five minutes from my house,” he said, adding it was the first time he had seen a bear in the city.

Manitoba Conservation was called to the scene to deal with the animal, and was there for much of the evening.

“The bear was chemically immobilized around midnight and will be relocated safely out of the city later today,” a spokesperson for the city said Thursday.

It is the second sighting of a bear in Winnipeg this month. A black bear was tranquillized and removed from the Wildwood neighbourhood last week.