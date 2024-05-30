WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Black bear spotted near Seine River, removed from Winnipeg neighbourhood

    Share

    A black bear has been relocated after being spotted in a Winnipeg neighbourhood on Wednesday.

    The bear was seen climbing out of the Seine River on Wednesday and making its way along John Bruce Road.

    Evan Merino spotted the bear while out fishing on the river with his brothers.

    “I never would’ve thought I’d see one five minutes from my house,” he said, adding it was the first time he had seen a bear in the city.

    Manitoba Conservation was called to the scene to deal with the animal, and was there for much of the evening.

    “The bear was chemically immobilized around midnight and will be relocated safely out of the city later today,” a spokesperson for the city said Thursday.

    It is the second sighting of a bear in Winnipeg this month. A black bear was tranquillized and removed from the Wildwood neighbourhood last week.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Biden speaks after Donald Trump's conviction in hush money case

    A day after a New York jury delivered a historic guilty verdict in Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee held a press conference Friday where he spoke publicly about the conviction and his White House bid.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News