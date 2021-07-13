WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are responding after a black bear climbed up a tree in the Transcona area of the city.

The Winnipeg Police Service confirmed it received a report about the black bear just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers are on the scene in the area of Bond Street and Edward Avenue and have taped off an area around the tree where the black bear is sitting.

Police said conservation officers are on the way, and are asking the public to avoid the area.

They said the situation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. More to come.