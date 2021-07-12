WINNIPEG -- Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is warning Kenora, Ont. residents about a bear with an arrow stuck in its back.

According to the OPP Kenora Detachment, the injured black bear was spotted by a witness on Monday around 1:00 p.m. near River Drive in the City of Kenora. Police said officers went to the area but were unable to locate the bear.

Police are asking the public to contact the OPP if the bear is seen and not to approach it.

Anyone with information regarding the bear is asked to contact the Kenora OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or 1-807-548-5534.