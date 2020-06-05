WINNIPEG -- More than 1,000 people have shown up at the Manitoba Legislature to speak out against racism.

The Justice 4 Black Lives rally got underway Friday night.

The rally is a response to the death of George Floyd, who died after a police officer in Minnesota kneeled on his neck during an arrest on Memorial Day.

Organizers have taken to the podium to address the crowd.

Many people are wearing masks to protect against COVID-19.

NDP MLA Uzoma Asagwara is addressing the crowd speaking about injustice and wrongdoing against Black people.

This is a developing story, more details to come.