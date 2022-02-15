Blackhawks beat Jets 3-1 as DeBrincat scores 28th goal of the season
Alex DeBrincat's 28th goal of the season was the game winner as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Monday.
DeBrincat beat Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck with a high shot at 9:42 of the third period to break a 1-1 tie. Patrick Kane had a goal and assist while Brandon Hagel scored late in the third on an empty-net.
Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves for the Blackhawks (18-24-7), who notched their second win in their last six games (2-4-0).
Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets (20-18-8) and Hellebuyck stopped 21 of the 23 shots he faced.
Winnipeg, which was starting a four-game homestand, had a three-game point streak end (2-1-1).
There was no scoring in the first period and Chicago led 1-0 after the second.
Winnipeg outshot the Blackhawks 11-8 in the opening period.
The Jets had the period's only power play, but Fleury turned aside two shots, including one from Winnipeg's leading scorer Kyle Connor.
The Blackhawks picked up the pace in the second period and were rewarded with Kane's 12th goal of the season.
Using Kirby Dach skating ahead of him as a bit of a screen, Kane snapped a low shot through Hellebuyck's pads at 10:21.
Kane also had a shot sail wide of an open net and rang one off the crossbar.
Chicago had a power play early in the period but couldn't get a shot on net.
Jets forward Adam Lowry got a short-handed breakaway, but Fleury appeared to throw his stick attempting a poke check and it hit Lowry's stick to nix a shot.
Winnipeg only had a 9-8 edge on shots in the middle frame.
Scheifele evened the score 1-1 at 6:17 of the third when he banged in a puck that had bounced off a player and landed at the side of the crease.
DeBrincat took back the lead at 9:42 and Hagel added to it at 19:04.
Winnipeg hosts the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday and will be allowed a full-capacity crowd under health restrictions that relax Tuesday. Chicago hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.
