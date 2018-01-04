

CTV Winnipeg





Health Canada announced a pair of recalls on Thursday.

SureFit blade spindle shafts, which are used to replace parts that wear out on lawn or garden equipment, were one of the items recalled. The spindle shafts hold the blade on to the deck of a riding lawn mower, Health Canada said. The assembly portion of the shafts was also recalled.

The company said the shaft can fail when the blade comes into contact with hard objects such as a tree root, rock, or sprinkler head. If the shaft fails, the blade detaches, creating a hazard, Health Canada said.

There were no reports of injuries across North America as of Dec. 20. The product was also recalled in the United States.

The blades were sold from January to October of 2017.

Also recalled on Thursday were lithium-ion batteries compatible with HP notebook computers and mobile workstations.

Health Canada said the following products are affected:

• HP11

• HP ENVY m6

• HP Pavilion x360

• HP ZBook (17 G3, 17 G4 et Studio G3)

• HP x360 310 G2

• HP ProBook 64x (G2 et G3)

• HP ProBook 65x (G2 et G3)

• HP ZBook Studio G4

Any of the following battery bar codes are also affected:

• 6GAVV

• 6EZPC

• 6FDWN

• 6EZZE

• 6EZZF

• 6EVXH

• 6ETGL

• 6FSRV

• 6FWBF

• 6FWBH

Health Canada said the battery can overheat, creating a burn and fire hazard. As of Dec. 18, there have been no reports of injuries in Canada, but the company has received eight reports of overheating batteries and one report of an injury in the United States, where the item was also recalled.

Approximately 2,600 of the batteries were sold in Canada, and about 50,000 in the U.S.

They were sold from December 2015 to December 2017, Health Canada said.

They were manufactured in China.