Blade to Barron's face makes NHL players cringe, but they say no to extra protection
Morgan Barron's stitched face sends a shudder through his NHL brethren, but players find the idea of more facial protection equally distasteful.
While many players have voluntarily adopted cut-resistance socks and wristbands, they've historically met any augmentation of head gear with resistance.
Barron is currently playing with a full cage because he was cut for 75 stitches in Game 1 of his Winnipeg Jets playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Knight's goalie Laurent Brossoit's skate blade jammed into the space between Barron's face and his half-visor during a goalmouth scramble.
Vertical stitches run from the top of Barron's forehead to the corner of his right eye. Reduced swelling has left a rainbow of bruising to enhance his bar-fight look.
"Oh man, goalies sharpen their skates really sharp, too," Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Mark Giordano said. "That's what's scary about it.
"Goalies have sharp skates because they have to catch their edge all the time. It was such a tough play for (Barron). It was almost like in slow motion. It felt like he couldn't avoid it. Thank god he's OK and it was wasn't anywhere in the eye."
"Freak accident" and "knock on wood" was a common refrain from players when asked about Barron's face.
"Definitely saw it. Super-unfortunate event and glad the guy's OK because that was really scary," Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. "Any time you're around the eye, it's obviously a little bit scary.
"That being said, it's a fast game out there. Those things can happen. Those things tend to not happen, knock on wood. It's kind of a one-off-situation, I guess."
Players don't want any encumbrances their eyes might have to adjust to, or look around, to see what's happening on the ice.
They'll don a cage or full shield for as short a time as possible after a facial injury, in order to protect that area and continue playing.
"I'd like to be back in the (half) visor and hopefully I will be kind of soon just to get a clearer visibility out there, but it's not too bad," Barron said.
The idea of increasing facial protection generally was met with a shake of the head.
"I would say no. I'm pretty satisfied with the facial protection," Oilers forward Evander Kane said.
"When you have to put a cage on sometimes, guys look forward to getting rid of that as soon as possible. I don't think there would be a big appetite for the players with that."
Said Barron: "I'd rather be back in a visor for the time being, to be honest with you. Just the visibility is so much better. Wearing a mouth guard is another thing. I can't wear a mouth guard in a cage. It's too much work to take it in and out on the bench."
Such has been players' reluctance to add anything above the neck that the NHL had to grandfather in both helmets and half-visors over time to make both standard.
Over 30 years after helmets became mandatory, the NHL instituted in 2013-14 half-visors for players with fewer than 25 games of experience.
Gruesome eye injures to both Bryan Berard (2000) and Manny Malhotra (2011) dented arguments against it.
But as was the case with helmets -- Craig McTavish famously played his last season in 1997 without one -- there are still a few half-visor holdouts.
"I wish it wasn't grandfathered in for the visors," said Toronto's Ryan O'Reilly, who is one of the few left playing barefaced. "I've been without it for many, many years now. It's just comfort. It makes it easier for me to play."
There's a marketing argument against more facial protection, Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said, because fans want to see the players' faces.
"These are star athletes. If you cover up their face, who would you recognize as a star athlete?" Cooper asked. "You want the fans to be able to see your players and expressions and who we are.
"Do you want to be introduced to Connor McDavid one day and say, 'Well, oh my god, this first time I've seen what you look like?'
"These are contact sports. There's so much prevention going on all over the place, but you can't look after every single injury. It's unbelievably unfortunate what happened to the poor kid in Winnipeg, but it's not a norm in our game."
NHL players from the NCAA wore either a full cage or full face shield during their college careers. Winnipeg's Nate Schmidt did at Minnesota, but doesn't want to in the NHL because he thinks it could make players reckless.
"I hope not," Schmidt said. "If you start having guys with cages, you're going to have sticks flying all over the place, guys diving face-first into things and taking things in throats.
"A lot of times guys will turn their heads. They'll protect their face a little more now. If you have full shield, guys don't care. They'll run headfirst into things."
Junior A leagues across Canada will be played with full facial protection by 2025-26 at the behest of Hockey Canada.
A phasing in starts next season with players aged 16-18 required to wear it, although both the Ontario Junior Hockey League in 2016 and the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League in 2020 have already adopted cages and full shields.
The day players reach a level of hockey where they can shed full facial protection feels like a rite of passage for them. They don't want to go back.
"I think visors are where it's going to stop for a while," Giordano said.
-- With files from Joshua Clipperton and Judy Owen
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2023.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES | Sold out Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party takes over Downtown
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau says Canada to conduct airlifts out of Sudan, has two ships off its coast
A Canadian effort is underway to conduct airlifts out of Sudan and two military vessels have arrived off its coast, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, as violence in the region continues for a second week.
U.S. President Joe Biden announces bid to 'finish the job' with another term
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to 'finish this job' and extend the run of America's oldest president for another four years.
Harry Belafonte, who mixed music, acting, and activism, dies at 96
Harry Belafonte, the dashing singer, actor and activist who became an indispensable supporter of the civil rights movement, has died, his publicist Ken Sunshine told CNN.
'Missing in action': gun-control groups chide NDP over noncommital stance on bill
The federal New Democrats are coming under pressure from gun-control advocates to support the Liberals in enacting a permanent ban on assault-style firearms.
'Great news': Trudeau welcomes Biden running again for U.S. president
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is welcoming U.S. President Joe Biden's plans to run for re-election in 2024, calling it 'great news.'
Woman who coughed at B.C. grocery store employee found guilty of assault
A woman has been found guilty of assault after she intentionally coughed on a grocery store employee in the early days of the pandemic in Campbell River.
Ontario eliminating tuition fees and post-secondary education requirements for new police officers
Ontario is making some major changes in an effort to boost police recruitment, including eliminating tuition fees and post-secondary education requirements.
Artemis II crew: Anticipating cramped quarters on upcoming lunar mission
The Artemis II crew share their thoughts on the upcoming lunar mission that will see them spend ten days in a capsule that measures just five metres in diameter.
New details emerge about who was co-ordinating $20M shipment stolen in Toronto gold heist
A private security and protection company was co-ordinating the shipment of $20 million worth of gold and high-value goods when they were stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Regina
-
'Blanket forts': Sask. government facing criticism over crowded hospitals
The Saskatchewan government is facing criticism over hallway medicine at crowded hospitals. The latest incident happened in Saskatoon where a patient was moved from a room to a hallway tent on another floor.
-
Regina police looking for missing mother and 3 month old son
Regina police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 26-year-old woman and her three-month-old son.
-
'Come and see': Sask. Tourism Week seeks to highlight travel sector
Coinciding with tourism week in Canada, Saskatchewan Tourism Week 2023 is bringing the province’s vibrant and diverse tourism sector to the forefront from April 24-30.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon performer lands role on TV adaptation of Grease
Cole Neumeier from Saskatoon has landed a role on Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, a 10-episode show streaming on Paramount Plus.
-
Sask. RCMP to release timeline of fatal James Smith Cree Nation stabbings
Saskatchewan RCMP will release what it's calling a preliminary timeline of the mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation last year.
-
Saskatoon’s Fuzion Sushi founders retiring at the end of the month
It wasn’t long ago, the lineups at Fuzion Sushi were going out the door as co-owners Rebecca and Tim Liu had trouble keeping up with demand during the busy lunch rush.
Northern Ontario
-
Serious crash on Highway 144 closes road between Watershed, Timmins
Highway 144 is closed from Highway 101 in Timmins to the Highway 560 junction in Gogama due to a serious crash involving a single commercial vehicle Tuesday morning, police say.
-
New details emerge about who was co-ordinating $20M shipment stolen in Toronto gold heist
A private security and protection company was co-ordinating the shipment of $20 million worth of gold and high-value goods when they were stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport.
-
Highway 69/400 reopened between Key River, Parry Sound
Highway 69/400 reopened between Key River and Parry Sound shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday after flooding forced a closure overnight.
Edmonton
-
Central Alberta hockey player identified as victim in Lake Louise avalanche
A central Alberta hockey team is mourning the loss of one of its own in a tragic incident in the Rocky Mountains over the weekend.
-
Driver hospitalized after crashing into bus shelter in north-central Edmonton
A crash north of Royal Alexandra Hospital Tuesday morning left 101 Street closed in both directions.
-
Oilers' goaltending the buzz heading into Game 5 of series with Kings
The Edmonton Oilers go home looking for their first lead in their playoff series with the Los Angeles Kings and surrounded by goaltending speculation.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Emergency crews on scene following subway fire at Bloor-Yonge
Fire crews are on scene at Bloor-Yonge Station following reports of a subway fire.
-
Ontario eliminating tuition fees and post-secondary education requirements for new police officers
Ontario is making some major changes in an effort to boost police recruitment, including eliminating tuition fees and post-secondary education requirements.
-
Dead man found by dog walker north of Toronto identified
A man found dead on a trail by a resident walking their dog has been identified as police confirm the investigation has been deemed a homicide.
Calgary
-
Central Alberta hockey player identified as victim in Lake Louise avalanche
A central Alberta hockey team is mourning the loss of one of its own in a tragic incident in the Rocky Mountains over the weekend.
-
Shots fired at lookout point parking lot in southeast Calgary
Gunfire erupted just after 7 p.m. on Monday, in a parking lot at a viewing area overlooking Deerfoot Trail.
-
Apartment fire leads to evacuation in southeast Calgary
Fire crews and some quick-thinking residents are being credited with containing a fire inside a southeast Calgary apartment building Monday evening.
Montreal
-
More than 475K customers without power across Quebec
Hydro-Quebec is reporting nearly half a million customers are without power Tuesday afternoon, including more than 140,000 on the Island of Montreal.
-
Green Line service restored, tunnel deemed safe: STM
The STM has resumed regular service on the Green Line after overnight inspections determined the damage discovered on the tunnel was 'superficial.'
-
Pothole season in Montreal: Here's how much routine car repairs will cost you
Spring has arrived in Quebec, and as Montreal’s weather rebounds from freeze to thaw, the trees are budding, the flowers are blooming, and the roads are cracking. While drivers across the country have to contend costs associated with potholes and cracked asphalt, Quebecers have had an especially tough break.
Ottawa
-
Striking public servants block access to government buildings and key infrastructure
Striking federal workers made good on a promise to ramp up their picket efforts this morning disrupting traffic and limiting access to office buildings in downtown Ottawa.
-
Man killed mother, brother in eastern Ontario: police
A man who was arrested and charged with two murders in eastern Ontario last week is accused of killing his mother and brother, police said Tuesday.
-
Ottawa police shoot bear dead in Kanata
Ottawa police have shot and killed a bear after it was spotted near homes in the west end several times over the past few days.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick Liberal leader Holt wins byelection, gets legislature seat
New Brunswick Liberal Leader Susan Holt has been elected to the legislature for the first time, winning a riding in the province's northeast considered safe for her party.
-
Moncton business owner puts up wall of shame to expose alleged thieves
How bad do things have to be in order to put up a ‘Wall of Shame’ sign on your property? For small business owner Damien Beaman, it's bad enough to put up a 'wall of shame' sign to raise awareness about crime.
-
Maritimers take stunning, colourful photos of northern lights
Maritimers were busy taking photos of the aurora borealis Sunday night and early Monday morning.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener shooting under investigation, no injuries: WRPS
Waterloo regional police said officers were on scene Monday for a report of a shooting in Kitchener.
-
Charges laid following suspicious residential fire in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police have laid charges following a residential fire in Waterloo on Sunday.
-
Humane society finds four more abandoned large breed dogs
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth says they have found four more abandoned large breed dogs.
Vancouver
-
Infertility Awareness Week: B.C. mom calls for better support for couples struggling to have a child
It’s National Infertility Awareness week, a medical condition that impacts one in six adults in Canada. However, in British Columbia there are very few resources for those struggling.
-
Vancouver city council to vote on proposed 2% shift of commercial and residential tax distribution ratio
Vancouver city council is set to vote on a relief measure for local businesses Tuesday.
-
B.C. Crown says bail policy changes need to come from federal government
British Columbia has one of Canada's strictest bail condition policies for prosecutors to ask for custody orders, yet repeat violent offenders continue to be released in the majority of cases, Attorney General Niki Sharma said.
Vancouver Island
-
Suspected impaired driver of semi-autonomous car caught with seat fully reclined on B.C. highway
Mounties with British Columbia's highway patrol division are reminding those who drive autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles they are still responsible for the safe operation of their vehicles after an Alberta man was caught behind the wheel with his seat fully reclined and showing signs of impairment.
-
B.C. Crown says bail policy changes need to come from federal government
British Columbia has one of Canada's strictest bail condition policies for prosecutors to ask for custody orders, yet repeat violent offenders continue to be released in the majority of cases, Attorney General Niki Sharma said.
-
'We haven't heard from her': Family concerned after woman goes missing on Vancouver Island
A woman in Montreal is asking for help after her mother, Patricia Nzuza, disappeared on Vancouver Island.