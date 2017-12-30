

CTV Winnipeg





A large fire at Kenora Forest Products early Saturday morning completely destroyed a building along with two kilns, according to an official.

Fire chief Todd Skene said the fire started around midnight, and by 12:10 a.m. the building was engulfed with flames coming through the roof.

Six fire trucks responded to the scene and were there until about 4:30 a.m.

Skene said there was roughly $850,000 worth of damages. No injuries were reported.

He said the cause is unknown and that the cold weather made it difficult on crews.

As of Saturday afternoon, the fire was still burning, but slowly going out.

Source: Todd Skene