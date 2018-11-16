

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is investigating after a fire broke out at a North End house.

Crews were called to the scene on Selkirk Ave. near Parr St. shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival officials said there was heavy smoke and fire.

Dist. Chief Brent Cheater said crews were able to quickly knock down the blaze. Cheater said the house appeared to be vacant, but there were reports occupants had vacated prior to firefighters’ arrival.

“They have fled the scene,” Cheater told CTV News Thursday night, “So police are just looking for witnesses right now to confirm if those occupants were actually residents of the property.”

No injuries were reported.

Cheater said the damage was confined to the house, though a damage estimate is not yet available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.