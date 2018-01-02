Fire crews were on scene for hours Monday and into Tuesday, after a fire tore through a hotel in Thompson.

Thompson’s fire chief John Maskerine told CTV News the fire broke out Monday afternoon at the Interior Inn, and that firefighters were dispatched to the scene around 4 p.m.

Maskerine said firefighters arrived to find that flames had already engulfed parts of the first and second floor, and were starting to burn into the third floor.

While roughly 26 Thompson firefighters battled the blaze, additional resources had to be called in, including volunteer firefighters.

Maskerine said that night management at the inn told him of the 14 rooms being used, some guests had been accounted for as of late Monday.

“What we cannot do at the moment is account for the amount of guests that nobody seems to know which rooms they were in, or who they were,” said Maskerine.

“It’s going to be after we get this thing mitigated, we’ll have to go in and do a complete search of the building if it’s safe for us to do that.”

Maskerine also said firefighters removed one person from a room, who was then taken to hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were expected to remain on scene in the coming days.