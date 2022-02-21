Blizzard conditions believed to be factor in highway crash that left 2 dead: RCMP

RCMP said they responded to the crash at around 10:30 a.m. Friday on Highway 16 west of Newdale, Man. in the RM of Yellowhead. RCMP said they responded to the crash at around 10:30 a.m. Friday on Highway 16 west of Newdale, Man. in the RM of Yellowhead.

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NEW

NEW | RCMP says it did not provide names of convoy donors to financial institutions

The RCMP said Monday that it has not provided banks a list of donors who contributed to the 'Freedom Convoy' fundraising efforts, rather the intelligence they provided to financial institutions included the identities of 'influencers in the illegal protest' and owners and drivers of vehicles who did not leave the protest zone.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island