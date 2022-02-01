Blizzard creates hazardous conditions for Manitoba roads
It wasn’t a fun day for driving in Winnipeg, high winds and blowing snow created some dangerous conditions.
A blizzard arrived Monday night, leading to multiple highways being closed, including Highway 1, the Perimeter, and more than a dozen other routes leading out of the city.
Manitoba RCMP said a lot of factors are considered when deciding to close a highway.
“It will be current road conditions, it will be upcoming forecasts, it will be what we know is happening at the moment,” said Tara Seel, media relations officer for Manitoba RCMP. “Are there a lot of vehicles in the ditch? Are there collisions occurring? All those factors go into the decisions.”
Seel said this is the second time this winter the Perimeter has closed due to the weather, she said it’s not a common occurrence.
“We certainly appreciate the need for everyone to get around the city, and how important that route is, it’s not a decision that’s taken lightly that’s for sure.”
A number of schools in the province closed for the day because of the weather, and even though Winnipeg schools remained open, city school buses took the day off.
CAA Manitoba President, Tim Scott said the snow, wind, and accumulation of snow, created a trifecta of challenges for drivers.
“Normally, we have at this time of year with the very cold weather more of a light service battery call volume, this is more about extractions, and ditches, and snow banks.”
Scott said about 75 per cent of CAA calls are extractions and people who are stuck, where normally it would be 74 per cent battery issues.
Seel said it’s important to stay off closed highways, in part because if you require help, emergency vehicles won’t be able to reach you.
“It’s not a suggestion, if a highway or a road is closed, that means travel is not permitted.”
Seel said failing to comply with highway closures could result in a fine of up to $310.
