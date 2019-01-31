Featured
Bloodvein RCMP investigating double homicide
Bloodvein RCMP responded to reports of two dead men early Wednesday morning. (File)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, January 31, 2019 3:24PM CST
Bloodvein RCMP is investigating a double homicide in the community.
The Mounties were called around 4 a.m. Wednesday for a report of two dead men at a house in Bloodvein.
Two men, aged 22 and 32, were pronounced dead on scene.
The RCMP is investigating their deaths as homicides.
Bloodvein is located approximately 250 kilometres north of Winnipeg.