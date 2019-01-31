

CTV Winnipeg





Bloodvein RCMP is investigating a double homicide in the community.

The Mounties were called around 4 a.m. Wednesday for a report of two dead men at a house in Bloodvein.

Two men, aged 22 and 32, were pronounced dead on scene.

The RCMP is investigating their deaths as homicides.

Bloodvein is located approximately 250 kilometres north of Winnipeg.