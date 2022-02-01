Blowing snow and reduced visibility causing road closures in Manitoba

Blowing snow and reduced visibility has made for dangerous driving conditions around Manitoba.

Here is a list of current highway closures due to poor driving conditions:

• Highway 1 from the Saskatchewan Border to Portage la Prairie

• Highway 1 from Winnipeg city limits to Highway 207

• Highway 1 East is now closed from Winnipeg city limits east to Highway 11

• Highway 52, from Highway 59 to Mitchell

• Highway 59, from Winnipeg city limits to St. Malo

• Highway 75, from Winnipeg to Morris

• Highway 100, from Highway 1 East to Highway 1 West

• Highway 101, from Highway 1 West to Highway 1 East

• Highway 12 from Highway 1 to U.S. Border

• Highway 10 in Riding Mountain National Park

• Highway 20 from Ochre River to Highway 269

• Highway 45 from Russell to Rossburn

• Highway 50 from McCreary to Amaranth

• Highway 68 from Ste. Rose du Lac to Lake Manitoba Narrows

• Highway 83 from Roblin to Russell

• Highway 276 from Ste. Rose du Lac to Spence Lake

• Highway 278 from Silver Ridge to Shergrove

• Highway 481 from Highway 68 to Highway 276

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure reminds you that there may not be visible closure signs or gates at locations where roads have been closed.