While an extreme cold warning has experts suggesting Winnipeggers bundle up in layers, one is wearing less on his lower body -- a lot less.

Despite the frigid temperatures, Chris Matthew is wearing shorts, and says he doesn't ever wear pants.

"I do have a pair left, but I haven't worn them in 17 years," said Matthew, providing a very Winnipeg reason.

Matthew was wearing shorts just a few days before the 89th Grey Cup. He told a friend he wouldn't wear pants until the Winnipeg Blue Bombers won the championship game, assuming that would happen within a week.

But they lost, and while Matthew continues to wait for them to win the big game, he continues to live a pantless life.

"I said I wouldn't put them on until the Bombers won so I'm not putting them on till then."

An extreme cold warning from Environment Canada calls for wind chill values around -40 to return to Winnipeg overnight Friday, with the cold snap forecast to continue for days.