WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's public health has given the Winnipeg Blue Bombers the green light to play with games open at 100 per cent capacity to fully vaccinated fans.

On Wednesday, Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, said public health has approved the Winnipeg Blue Bombers game on August 5 to take place at 100 per cent capacity for fully vaccinated fans.

The news comes as Roussin introduced new public health orders, which are set to take effect on July 17 at 12:01 a.m.

Under the new orders, he said large-scale outdoor professional sports or performing arts events will be allowed to open up to 100 per cent capacity for fully vaccinated people after developing an event plan approved by public health.

This is a developing story. More details to come.