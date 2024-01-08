Blue Bombers promote Jordan Younger to defensive coordinator

WINNIPEG
    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers promoted defensive backs coach Jordan Younger to defensive coordinator on Monday and reassigned Richie Hall to an unspecified position on the defensive coaching staff.

    The Blue Bombers also named Mike Miller as special teams coordinator after declining to renew the contract of Paul Boudreau.

    Under Younger, Winnipeg's secondary ranked first last year in passing yardage allowed per game (229.4 yards).

    The Blue Bombers did not provide details on Hall's duties with the club this year, only saying that he'll be "working with the defensive staff."

    Miller, the CFL's all-time leader in special teams tackles with 226, moves into a coaching role after missing last season due to injury.

    The Blue Bombers finished first in the West Division last year at 14-4 but lost to the Montreal Alouettes in the Grey Cup game at Hamilton.

