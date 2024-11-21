Blue Bombers re-sign veteran kicker Sergio Castillo for 2025 season

WINNIPEG -

Veteran kicker Sergio Castillo will be back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers next season after signing a one-year deal with the CFL club Thursday.

Castillo connected on 79.7 per cent of his field goals (51-of-64), and hit on 38-of-39 converts this past season en route to being named the Bombers' outstanding special teams player for a second straight year.

The 34-year-old Castillo is in his third stint with the Blue Bombers after rejoining the team in 2023.

He began his CFL career with Winnipeg 2015 before joining Ottawa midway through the 2016 campaign.

He returned to the Bombers in a 2021 trade with the B.C. Lions and helped Winnipeg to a second straight Grey Cup. He then signed in Edmonton in 2022 before returning to the Bombers as a free agent.

Castillo, a 2019 all-star with the Lions, has made 221 of 260 field goal attempts (85 per cent average) over eight CFL seasons with Winnipeg, Ottawa, Hamilton, B.C. and Edmonton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2024.