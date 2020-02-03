WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Monday that it has released quarterback Chris Streveler.

According to a news release from the team, Streveler is pursuing NFL opportunities.

The quarterback signed with the team in 2018. According to TSN, last year he rushed 726 yards with 12 touchdowns in 17 games. During the Bombers 2019 Grey Cup win, he rushed 39 yards and a touchdown. He further endeared himself to Winnipeggers during the parade held for the Grey Cup victory, when he celebrated shirtless in a fur coat with a cowboy hat.

Streveler, 25, is from Illinois.