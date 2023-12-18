WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Blue Bombers sign all-star guard Pat Neufeld to one-year extension

    Winnipeg Blue Bombers offensive lineman Pat Neufeld speaks to members of media after practice at Leibel Field in Regina, on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The Blue Bombers have signed all-star guard Neufeld to a one-year contract extension, the CFL club announced Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu Winnipeg Blue Bombers offensive lineman Pat Neufeld speaks to members of media after practice at Leibel Field in Regina, on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The Blue Bombers have signed all-star guard Neufeld to a one-year contract extension, the CFL club announced Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu
    WINNIPEG -

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed all-star guard Pat Neufeld to a one-year contract extension, the CFL club announced Monday.

    Neufeld was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

    The six-foot-six, 311-pound Regina native is entering his 11th season with the Blue Bombers and 13th in the CFL.

    He started 17 regular-season games last season and was named a league all-star for the third time in his career.

    The Blue Bombers finished first in scoring in 2023 and Neufeld was part of an offensive line that helped Brady Oliveira rush for a league-best 1,534 yards.

    Neufeld, who turns 35 on Dec. 26, also started in Winnipeg's West Final win over the B.C. Lions and Grey Cup loss to the Montreal Alouettes.

    Neufeld was drafted by Saskatchewan in 2010 and traded to Winnipeg in 2013.

    He has appeared in 153 career CFL games, including 116 with Winnipeg.

       This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News