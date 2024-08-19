Blue Bombers spoil Nathan Rourke's CFL return with 20-11 win over Lions
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers spoiled Nathan Rourke's return to the CFL by picking off the Canadian-born quarterback twice in a 20-11 win over the BC Lions on Sunday.
The Lions, who were embarrassed 25-0 by the Bombers earlier this month, lost for the fourth consecutive game.
The fans at BC Place Stadium hoping to see some Rourke magic instead watched the Victoria native complete eight of 25 passes for 126 yards plus the interceptions. Rourke was also sacked twice.
Backup quarterback Chase Price came on late in the fourth quarter. He directed a drive that ended with a David Mackie one-yard touchdown. Sean Whyte added a 23-yard field goal.
The Lions (5-5) remain second in the West behind the Saskatchewan Roughriders (5-4-1).
Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros completed 23 of 31 passes for 288 yards, a touchdown and an interception as Winnipeg improved to 4-6 and moved into a third-place tie with Calgary in the West. Nic Demski had six catches for 109 yards and a touchdown.
Backup quarterback Chris Streveller scored on a one-yard plunge, Sergio Castillo kicked field goals of 42 and 37 yards, and running back Brady Oliveira had 10 carries for 78 yards.
Lions running back William Stanback had 15 carries for 100 yards.
The Lions thought they had scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter when Rourke heaved a third-down pass into the end zone but Keon Hatcher couldn't come down with the ball.
Rourke returned to the Lions this week after spending 18 months trying to land a job in the NFL. His last CFL game was a 28-20 loss to the Bombers in the 2022 West Final.
The CFL's outstanding Canadian in 2022 completed his first two passes then looked very average. He finished the first half completing five of 15 passes for 48 yards and two interceptions.
He bounced one pass in front of a receiver in the first half and threw behind another in the second. Rourke did, however, take off for a 15-yard run in the third quarter and hit Alexander Hollins on a nice 39-yard pass to set up Whyte's field goal. 1.6945753
Meanwhile, Collaros showed his veteran poise by picking apart the Lions defence. The Bombers defence also did its part harassing Rourke and keeping the Lions receivers under wraps.
The Bombers led 10-0 after the first half.
Winnipeg scored on its first possession with a methodical eight-play, 93-yard drive. It was helped by a roughing-the-passer penalty and a 34-yard catch by Kenny Lawler, who returned to the lineup after missing eight games with an injury.
Collaros ended the drive by hitting Demski with a 22-yard pass into the corner of the end zone.
The Lions had a promising drive going early in the second quarter. Stanback was the workhorse with four carries for 40 yards and a catch before Winnipeg defensive back Deatrick Nichols stepped in front of Hollins to intercept a Rourke pass. Winnipeg came away empty-handed when a 42-yard Castillo field goal attempt hit the upright.
A second Rourke interception in the final minute of the half set up a 37-yard Castillo field goal. This time it was Tyrell Ford who got in front of Hollins for his fourth interception of the season.
Streveller's touchdown in the third quarter was set up by a 37-yard Demski catch.
Lions fans had something to cheer about early in the fourth quarter when T.J. Lee picked off Collaros, giving the Lions the ball on the BC 44.
Rourke was sacked on the next play, then overthrew his receiver on the second down.
The Lions opened the season 5-1 before starting their spiral. Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., who was enjoying a potential MOP campaign, is listed week-to-week with a knee injury.
UP NEXT
Winnipeg: The Bombers return home to host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday.
BC: The Lions travel to Ottawa to play the Redblacks on Saturday, then host them again Aug. 31 in the Touchdown Pacific in Victoria.
NOTES: With the excitement over Rourke's return the Lions opened up five extra sections at BC Place. Instead of a moment of silence, fans were asked for a loud cheer to honour Dan Dorazio, the former Lions coach who died earlier this week. The Bombers played after 16 days off, matching the longest in-season break between games in team history. They had similar gaps in 2010 and 2008.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2024.
