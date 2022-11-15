Blue Bombers star quarterback Collaros headlines 2022 CFL all-star team
Zach Collaros of the Grey Cup-bound Winnipeg Blue Bombers headlines the CFL's 2022 all-star team.
The 27-player all-star roster was released Tuesday by the CFL in advance of the league championship this Sunday in Regina.
Collaros had a league-leading 37 touchdown passes and was second with 4,183 passing yards this season. The reigning CFL outstanding player is a finalist for this year's award.
He was one of six Winnipeg players honoured as the Blue Bombers try for a third straight Grey Cup victory. One of his favourite targets, receiver Dalton Schoen, was also named after posting 1,441 yards and 16 touchdowns in his rookie season.
The Calgary Stampeders, who lost to B.C. in the West Division semifinal, had a league-high eight players named to the team, including league-leading rusher Ka'Deem Carey (1,088 yards) and kicker Rene Paredes.
Paredes, from Pierrefonds, Que., was named a CFL all-star for the fifth time after hitting 90 per cent of his field goals (54-for-60).
The Toronto Argonauts, who will meet Winnipeg in the Grey Cup, had three representatives, tied with Hamilton for most in the East Division.
Six Canadians were named to the team: Paredes, Toronto receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Calgary centre Sean McEwen, Hamilton guard Brandon Revenberg, Winnipeg guard Patrick Neufeld and Calgary linebacker Cameron Judge.
2022 CFL ALL-STARS
OFFENCE -- Quarterback Zach Collaros (Winnipeg); running back Ka'Deem Carey (Calgary); receiver Dalton Schoen (Winnipeg); receiver Eugene Lewis (Montreal); receiver Dominique Rhymes (B.C.); receiver Tim White (Hamilton); receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. (Toronto), centre Sean McEwen (Calgary), guard Brandon Revenberg (Hamilton), guard Patrick Neufeld (Winnipeg), tackle Stanley Bryant (Winnipeg), tackle Derek Dennis (Calgary).
DEFENCE -- Defensive end Lorenzo Mauldin IV (Ottawa); defensive end Shawn Lemon (Calgary); defensive tackle Mike Rose (Calgary), defensive tackle Jake Ceresna (Edmonton), linebacker Wynton McManis (Toronto), linebacker Cameron Judge (Calgary), linebacker Kameron Kelly (Hamilton), cornerback Jamal Peters (Toronto), cornerback Garry Peters (B.C.), defensive back Marcus Sayles (B.C.), defensive back Deatrick Nichols (Winnipeg), safety Loucheiz Purifoy (B.C.).
SPECIAL TEAMS -- Kicker Rene Paredes (Calgary), punter Cody Grace (Calgary), return specialist Janarion Grant (Winnipeg).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2022.
