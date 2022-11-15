Blue Bombers star quarterback Collaros headlines 2022 CFL all-star team

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros (8) throws to Rasheed Bailey (88) for a touchdown against the B.C. Lions during first half CFL action in Winnipeg Friday, October 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros (8) throws to Rasheed Bailey (88) for a touchdown against the B.C. Lions during first half CFL action in Winnipeg Friday, October 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

DEVELOPING

DEVELOPING | Russian missiles cross into Poland during strike: AP source

Russia pounded Ukraine's energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts. A senior U.S. intelligence official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland and killed two people.

(Esri Canada / ArcGIS map)

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island