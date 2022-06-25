Blue Bombers stay unbeaten with 26-12 win over Tiger-Cats

Blue Bombers stay unbeaten with 26-12 win over Tiger-Cats

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Willie Jefferson (5) runs in his interception for the touchdown against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during the second half of CFL action in Winnipeg, Friday, June 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Willie Jefferson (5) runs in his interception for the touchdown against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during the second half of CFL action in Winnipeg, Friday, June 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden signs landmark gun measure, says 'lives will be saved'

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades, a bipartisan compromise that seemed unimaginable until a recent series of mass shootings, including the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island