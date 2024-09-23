Blue Bombers unveil orange jerseys to mark Truth and Reconciliation

To mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will wear orange jerseys for their home game against the Edmonton Elks.

The CFL released Indigenous designed logos for each team and Winnipeg’s was designed by local artist Dene Sinclair and it features a star blanket.

The team unveiled the new jerseys Monday.

"It's the only day orange is an acceptable colour, not to be wearing your royal blues," said Wade Miller, the president and CEO of the Blue Bombers.

An up close look at the new orange jerseys for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Uploaded Sept. 23, 2024. (Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg()

Garrison Settee, the grand chief of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, said it's a great gesture to honour the people who went through residential schools in Manitoba and across the country.

"This is reconciliation, this is healing and this is recognizing who we are," said Settee. "This is a positive experience, we celebrate it."

When the players came out wearing the orange jerseys, Settee said it was quite moving to witness.

"It's really an honour for us to have those people wear those jerseys."

Following Friday's game, the jerseys will be available in an online auction. All funds raised will be donated to the Winnipeg Aboriginal Sport Achievement Centre.

This is the third year the Bombers will be wearing the orange jerseys – last year they raised $50,000, a goal which they hope to match this time around.