Blue Bombers upset Lions 25-0 in Winnipeg on six field goals by Castillo

    Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Lucky Whitehead (13) makes the catch against B.C. Lions' T.J. Lee (6) during second half CFL action in Winnipeg Thursday, August 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Lucky Whitehead (13) makes the catch against B.C. Lions' T.J. Lee (6) during second half CFL action in Winnipeg Thursday, August 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
    Lucky Whitehead caught a 19-yard touchdown pass in his season debut and Sergio Castillo booted six field goals to help the Winnipeg Blue Bombers upset the B.C. Lions 25-0 and snap their two-game losing skid on Thursday.

    The last time B.C. was shutout was a 45-0 Blue Bombers' victory in Winnipeg on Oct. 23, 2021.

    Whitehead played the past three seasons with the Lions but wasn't re-signed. He inked a deal in early July with the Blue Bombers, the team he began his career with in 2019.

    He finished with six receptions for 56 yards.

    Castillo connected on field goals from 37, 60, 32, 51, 32 and 11 yards. It was his second successful kick from 60 yards this season.

    The victory in front of 31,589 fans at Princess Auto Stadium moved Winnipeg's record to 3-6 and evened their season series with B.C. at one win apiece.

