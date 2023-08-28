Bob Barker’s little-known connection to a Manitoba animal rescue

Bob Barker poses for a photo on the set of "The Price is Right" after a special appearance that will celebrate his 90th birthday at CBS Studios, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Bob Barker poses for a photo on the set of "The Price is Right" after a special appearance that will celebrate his 90th birthday at CBS Studios, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island