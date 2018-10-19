

CTV Winnipeg





Ontario Provincial Police said the bodies of three men from Big Grassy First Nation, Ont. were recovered this week on Lake of the Woods after a boat capsized near Manitou Island.

The men were reported missing at 8:45 p.m. Monday, police said, and investigators found out the boat had capsized but the men had not resurfaced.

Two of the men were found Tuesday, OPP said, and the third on Thursday. They’ve been identified as John Copenace, 50, Bluebird Major, 19, and Marshall Morrison, 42.

Police encourage boaters to wear life jackets and remind members of the public that Ontario law requires personal floatation devices must be readily available to all people on boats, adding “the weather can turn in a matter of minutes.”