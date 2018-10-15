The bodies of a pair of fishermen were found Sunday afternoon after the pair missed their end checkpoint of Big Island Camp.

Moose Lake RCMP received reports of the missing boaters around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 14.

The pair, who were on one boat together, along with trio of fishermen, who were on a separate boat, set sail from Moose Lake towards Big Island Camp on Oct. 13.

The boat carrying the two men never made it to the camp.

The dismal overnight weather featured blowing snow and high winds leading to locals having to wait until the next morning to search.

The two fishermen, ages 39 and 49, both from Moose Lake were found dead inside the boat.

The boat, 22-feet long, was partially submerged in water and on the gravel shore.

RCMP are continuing to investigate and autopsies have been scheduled.