WINNIPEG
Body believed to be missing Manitoba woman found in submerged vehicle: RCMP

Brittany Dawn Storey was reported missing Thursday June 6, 2024. (RCMP Manitoba/Supplied) Brittany Dawn Storey was reported missing Thursday June 6, 2024. (RCMP Manitoba/Supplied)
Mounties say they may have recovered the remains of Brittany Storey.

At noon Tuesday, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team was called to the Molson area after tracks were found leading to a pond.

In the pond, the team found a submerged vehicle with a body inside.

RCMP believe they are the remains of Storey, a 29-year-old woman who went missing Thursday.

At the time, she was believed to have last been in the Rennie area. On Monday, the search shifted to the Molson area.

Storey was in a group chat Thursday with friends when she told them she hit a tree, and the line disconnected. When they were unable to reach her by phone, Storey was reported missing.

RCMP say the identification of the remains will be confirmed by an autopsy.

