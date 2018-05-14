The missing body recovered on Sunday has been identified as 27-year old Brett Oryniak by his family.

Police said the body was found around 7.pm. on Saturday and officers responded to the area of Main Street and the north Perimeter Highway for a report of a body that been recovered by a volunteer dive team.

Oryniak was on a boat with three other people when it capsized on Friday, May 4 near the Chief Peguis Trail Bridge. The three other men made it to shore safely.

Searchers, family members and Winnipeg Police combed the riverbanks of the Red River looking for the missing boater over the past week.

The family has issued a statement.

“We have received the official confirmation that the person recovered from the Red River on Saturday night is Brett Oryniak, our son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend.

The family would like to thank the HEART Team, Kim Kostiuk of Drag the Red, Darryl Contois, Josie Matt, family members, other volunteers, and especially all of Brett's friends who came out to help search and bring him home. You guys never gave up. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

The help and support from friends, loved ones, and even complete strangers was wonderful to see. The love for Brett we felt while on the search was incredible and very comforting. Brett will be remembered for his good nature and kindness, his loyalty, and his ever-present smile. A remembrance service is being planned.

If you would like to show appreciation, or are feeling charitable in the future, pleases consider donating to the HEART Team, Drag the Red, or any other causes Kim Kostiuk supports. They were so dedicated to helping us, and are committed to helping anyone in need.

The family is requesting privacy at this time.”

BOAT OPERATOR ARRESTED

Winnipeg police said the 24-year-old old man operating the boat was arrested for impaired causing death, and released on a promise to appear.

Anyone with information or footage of the boaters is asked to contact investigators