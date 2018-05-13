

Winnipeg police are investigating after a body was found in the Red River.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, police said officers responded to the area of Main Street and the north Perimeter Highway for a report of a body that had been recovered by a volunteer dive team.

Police said efforts are underway to identify the individual, and the earliest that could come is Monday.

This comes more than one week after Brett Oryniak went missing on the Red River after a boat capsized.

Oryniak’s friend Jossie Kehler told CTV News the search for him has been painstakingly hard physically and emotionally.