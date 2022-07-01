Body found in Assiniboine River: RCMP
Body found in Assiniboine River: RCMP
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP have confirmed that a body was found in the Assiniboine River on Thursday.
Around 1 p.m., RCMP and the Brandon Police Service responded to a report of a body in the river, near Dinsdale Park in Brandon.
When officers got to the scene, the body was recovered from the river.
At this time, police do not know the identity of the deceased, and an autopsy will be conducted.
RCMP officers will provide more information on the incident once it becomes available.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Celebrations, protests take place on Canada Day in Ottawa
Thousands of people wearing red and white and waiving Canadian flags packed downtown Ottawa to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday on Friday, while groups of protesters popped up around Parliament Hill to protest COVID-19 vaccines and federal restrictions.
The Canadian flag in the context of 'Freedom Convoy' and residential schools
In the wake of last year’s discoveries of unmarked graves at residential schools and the prominent displays of the Canadian flag during 'Freedom Convoy' protests, some Canadians are re-evaluating the meaning of the national symbol.
'Not going to happen in our lifetime': First-time homebuyers share their struggles with purchasing a home
A recent survey shows nearly 50 per cent of Canadians who rent expect to do so forever. As rising interest and inflation rates contribute to a sense of pessimism among first-time homebuyers in Canada, some are sharing their struggles with purchasing their first house.
In Canada Day message, Trudeau says Canadian flag represents promise of a better life
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on Canadians to recommit to the country’s values, including respect, hope and kindness, in his official Canada Day message.
Court rejects bid by AFN National Chief RoseAnne Archibald to overturn suspension
The Assembly of First Nations says an Ontario court has rejected a bid by National Chief RoseAnne Archibald to overturn her recent suspension.
'We have to build bridges': Canadian singer Chantal Kreviazuk on Ukraine, reconciliation
Moving toward reconciliation doesn't come from jumping 'the queue to perfection,' but by building bridges and trusting one another, Canadian singer-songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk told CTV News Channel during Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa on Friday.
Biden intends to nominate a conservative, anti-abortion lawyer to federal judgeship, Kentucky Democrats say
U.S. President Joe Biden intends to nominate an anti-abortion Republican lawyer to a federal judgeship, two Kentucky Democrats informed of the decision say.
Russian missiles kill at least 21 in Ukraine's Odesa region
A Russian airstrike on residential areas killed at least 21 people early Friday near the Ukrainian port of Odesa, authorities reported, a day after the withdrawal of Moscow's forces from an island in the Black Sea had seemed to ease the threat to the city.
Monkeypox cases triple in Europe, WHO says, Africa concerned
The World Health Organization's Europe chief warned Friday that monkeypox cases in the region have tripled in the last two weeks and urged countries to do more to ensure the previously rare disease does not become entrenched on the continent.
Regina
-
Drive safe: What to be aware of before travelling for the Canada Day long weekend
Both the City of Regina and the provincial government remind travellers to stay safe due to the increased number of people travelling for the Canada Day long weekend.
-
Regina celebrates Canada’s 155th birthday
Live performance kicks off at noon on the main stage in Wascana Park with opening ceremonies, followed by a variety of entertainment:
-
Two charged in early morning break and enter: Regina police
Regina police responded to an early morning report of a break and enter into a business on the 3700 block of Eastgate Drive East on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
'Respect and Honour' theme for Saskatoon Canada Day celebrations
Canada Day will look a little different in Saskatoon as things move downtown.
-
'It's recent': Survivor reflects on last Sask. residential school closing 25 years ago
It's been 25 years since Saskatchewan's last residential school closed, but some are still healing.
-
Alleged shooting leaves man in critical condition: Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon’s major crime, serious assault, guns and gangs and forensic identification sections are investigating an alleged shooting in the 100 block of Avenue P south.
Northern Ontario
-
Honouring fallen OPP constable Marc Hovingh
A special ceremony was held today on Manitoulin island, where friends and loved ones of a fallen OPP constable gathered to rename a local marina in his honour.
-
Canada Day means something different for everyone.
For Ukrainians who were able to flee from Russia's invasion into the country, Canada has become a safe haven.
-
Police say use caution and good judgement on Canada Day
The Timmins Police Service is issuing a public safety reminder to all persons ushering in the Canada Day Holiday weekend with related celebrations.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton's Canada Day fireworks back in full force
An explosive comeback will light up the Edmonton sky Friday night as Canada Day fireworks return to pre-pandemic proportions.
-
Thunderstorm risk for Edmonton area, central Alberta on Canada Day
Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorms watches and warnings Friday morning for parts of central Alberta and the capital region.
-
Ismaili Muslim Community brings pancakes and patriotism to Alberta Legislature
The Edmonton Ismaili Muslim community was busy at the Alberta Legislature Friday morning meeting and greeting Edmontonians at their Canada Day pancake breakfast.
Toronto
-
Ontario's six-month gas tax cut starts today. Here's what you need to know
Ontario drivers experienced some relief from record-setting prices at the pump on Friday as the province's gas tax cut came into effect.
-
Canada Day fireworks cancelled at Toronto park after vendor pulls out last minute
One of Toronto’s Canada Day fireworks displays has been cancelled and another has been postponed after a vendor pulled out at the last minute.
-
14-year-old charged after fireworks set off on GO train in Toronto
A 14-year-old boy has been charged after fireworks were set off on a GO train in Toronto Thursday night, police say.
Calgary
-
Monument unveiled at a southeast Calgary park to honour Vietnamese boat people
Members of Calgary’s Vietnamese community gathered Friday at The Journey to Freedom Park to celebrate the unveiling of a meaningful monument.
-
Longtime Calgary Flames organist Willy Joosen passes away
The Flames lost their longtime organist Friday, when Willy Joosen died.
-
What's open and closed in Calgary over the Canada Day weekend
Here's a look at what's open and what's closed in Calgary over the Canada Day long weekend.
Montreal
-
Quebec could see increase in unhoused people as leases expire across province: housing group
A prominent housing advocacy group fears Quebec could see an increase in households left without a permanent place to live as leases expire across the province on July 1.
-
Quebec summer camps struggling to find staff, keep up with rising costs
This year, Quebec summer camps are facing staffing shortages and rising costs, and some have had to cut back on spaces leaving families in the lurch.
-
MISSING
MISSING | Police ask for public's help to find missing Laval man
Laval police are asking for the public's help to find 30-year-old Mario Minassian.
Ottawa
-
Celebrations, protests take place on Canada Day in Ottawa
Thousands of people wearing red and white and waiving Canadian flags packed downtown Ottawa to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday on Friday, while groups of protesters popped up around Parliament Hill to protest COVID-19 vaccines and federal restrictions.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | What you need to know about Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa
A sea of red and white filled downtown Ottawa and LeBreton Flats to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday, while events are also being held across the city.
-
A list of Canada Day events in Ottawa today
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the Canada Day activities across the city of Ottawa, including at the new location at LeBreton Flats.
Atlantic
-
Spouse of gunman to testify at N.S. shooting hearings but won't be cross-examined
The spouse of the gunman in the Nova Scotia mass shooting will testify mid-July before a public inquiry, but she won't face direct questions from lawyers representing victims' families.
-
'It’s a waste of time': Low turnout for the final day of school in Nova Scotia
As Claire Mahaney-Lion dropped her son off at school this morning, she questioned the reasons behind scheduling a school day that would last fewer than two hours.
-
Saint John celebrates Memorial Cup win with parade Thursday
Saint John is having its dog day. The host city of the 2022 Memorial Cup is celebrating after the Saint John Sea Dogs bested the Hamilton Bulldogs 6-3 in front of a capacity crowd during Wednesday's championship game at TD Station.
Kitchener
-
Man wanted for paving Puslinch, Ont. driveway without permission
OPP are trying to identify a man who they say was involved in an "unwanted residential paving incident" in Puslinch, Ont.
-
'There is a real need for blood': Emergency responders launch blood donation challenge
Emergency service workers in the Region of Waterloo kicked off a friendly competition Friday to see which team can donate the most blood by Labour Day.
-
Where to watch Canada Day fireworks
Canada Day celebrations are making a big return in 2022, here's where you can catch some of them in Waterloo region and surrounding areas.
Vancouver
-
Former high-ranking Mountie facing discipline over letter to Arlene Westervelt's sister
A former B.C. Mountie is facing discipline for communicating with the sister of a woman found dead in Okanagan Lake.
-
11-hour wait, 3-hour parking limit: Man ticketed while stuck in B.C. passport line
Marc Diaz is warning others after he spent 11 hours waiting at the Surrey, B.C., passport office this week, only to return to his car and find an $80 ticket – because the adjoining parking lot has a three-hour limit.
-
New Westminster closing boardwalk as Fraser River rises
The City of New Westminster is closing the wooden portion of its Quayside boardwalk due to rising water levels in the Fraser River.
Vancouver Island
-
No risk to public after police speak to 'suspicious' men reported in Saanich
A search for two "suspicious" men in Saanich Thursday afternoon ended with no risk to the public, police said.
-
Ferry passengers again facing hours-long waits at Horseshoe Bay
There was more frustration for BC Ferries passengers at the Horseshoe Bay terminal Friday, with some waits extending upwards of five hours at the outset of the long weekend.
-
Confront 'dark truths' of colonial history, B.C. premier says in Canada Day message
Creating a better future for Canada requires confronting the 'dark truths' of the country's colonial history, B.C. Premier John Horgan said Friday.