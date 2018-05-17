

CTV Winnipeg





Police have identified a body found in the Red River as a 23-year-old missing woman.

April Carpenter was last seen in the West End of Winnipeg on Thursday, April 26, 2018.

On Tuesday, police asked for help to locate her.

Her body was found Wednesday afternoon by the Winnipeg police underwater search and recovery unit.

The woman’s mother, Caroline Carpenter, said her daughter recently returned to school.

"She was working to finish her education to become a social worker. That was her goal," she said.

A family spokesperson said they believe her death was suspicious, and she was last seen at the Health Sciences Centre.

"Somebody knows something," said Billy Dubery. "We want somebody to come forward with any kind of information to give this family closure because we don't believe that April wanted to be in the river."

Police said the investigation into Carpenter’s death is ongoing and ask anyone who had contact with her the night she went missing, or afterward, to contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

With files from The Canadian Press