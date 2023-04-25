Body found in The Pas may be linked to missing person investigation: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP say a body found in The Pas is believed to be related to an ongoing missing person investigation.
RCMP say the body was found on Monday around 2:40 p.m. near the Saskatchewan River, off of 1st Street East.
"The deceased has not yet been identified but it is believed to be related to an ongoing missing person investigation," RCMP said in a news release, but did not provide any further details.
Mounties say the cause of death has yet to be determined, and investigators are now waiting for the results of an autopsy.
The RCMP says it is investigating the discovery, along with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
