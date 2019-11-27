WINNIPEG -- Mounties have released few details about the discovery of a body in Flin Flon, Man., Wednesday.

Police were called to a wooded area on Princess Boulevard in the northern community at 10:25 a.m., for a report of an unresponsive male.

When officers arrived, they found a male who was dead.

Flin-Flon based RCMP officers are investigating with the help of forensic identification services being brought in from The Pas.