Body found near property in Steinbach, RCMP say

Manitoba RCMP is investigating after a body was found in Steinbach on Wednesday.

Mounties said around 6 p.m. on Wednesday officers got a call that a body had been found near a property off Hespeler Street.

While RCMP said the body has not yet been identified, investigators believe it may be related to an ongoing missing person investigation.

Yesterday evening, Steinbach #rcmpmb responded to report of a body found near Hespeler St. The body has yet to be identified but it’s believed to be related to an ongoing missing person investigation. RCMP along w/ the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continue to investigate. pic.twitter.com/DjhajVo9LT — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 13, 2023

"This investigation remains ongoing as we await the results of the autopsy," RCMP said in a news release.

RCMP and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating.