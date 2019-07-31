

CTV News Winnipeg





A two-day search for a missing boater on South Indian Lake ended with the discovery of the 21-year-old’s body, RCMP said Wednesday.

The man from South Indian Lake was reported missing at around 7:15 p.m. on July 25, police said, when officers were told he had gone boating before his boat was found on an isolated shoreline without him in it.

Officers and community members searched the lake by boat and helicopter, police said.

His body was found in the water by searchers on July 27 at around 9:45 p.m.

The Mounties said officers based in Leaf Rapids and the province’s chief medical examiner are investigating.