WINNIPEG – RCMP said one body was recovered following a plane crash in eastern Manitoba over the weekend, but they are still looking for two other people.

Mounties in Little Grand Rapids, Man, received a report Saturday that a plane had gone down about 280 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

Police said plane debris was found in Family Lake, with witnesses saying the aircraft clipped a tree before it went into the water.

On Sunday, divers with the RCMP’s underwater recovery team found the body of a 49-year-old man in the lake.

The 39-year-old male pilot and a 42-year-old male passenger of the Otter float plane have still not been found.

The underwater recovery team is doing more dives on Monday.

RCMP with the help of the Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating.