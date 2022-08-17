Boil water advisory in Brandon lifted, spray parks to reopen

A boil water advisory that has been in place in Brandon since Monday has been lifted.

In a notice Wednesday afternoon, the city said the advisory which covered the city south of the Assiniboine River and west of 18th Street, had been lifted by the Medical Officer of Health.

"The Brandon water system has met all conditions for rescinding the boil water advisory and the bacteriological testing results have met regulatory standards," the notice reads.

The city said results from two sets of bacteriological tests submitted 24 hours apart have met regulatory standards.

As a result, the city said it will be reopening the Valleyview Spray Park at 77 Whillier Drive, and the Westridge Spray Park at 61 Silverbirch Drive as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The city said those with questions can call the City of Brandon Underground Utilities Section during business hours at 204-729-2285.