

CTV Winnipeg





A boil water advisory is in effect for the Ritchot regional public water system because of scheduled upgrades to the water treatment plant.

Manitoba Health announced the advisory Monday.

Until further notice, Manitoba Health is warning people in the area to bring all water for consumption to a rolling boil for at least one minute before it’s used.

That includes water used for drinking and ice making, preparing beverages like infant formula, preparing food, washing fruits and vegetables, and brushing teeth.

Water doesn’t need to be boiled for bathing, laundry, or washing dishes.

The boil water advisory will stay in effect until it’s no longer a risk to public health.