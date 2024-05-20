Boil water advisory in RM of Gimli lifted

A boil water advisory in the RM of Gimli has ended.

The advisory was put in place on May 18, 2024, after the rural municipality said there was a pump failure leading the loss of water pressure in the distribution system.

In a letter from Manitoba Health to the RM, it said the system has met all the needed conditions and a bacteriological testing result met regulatory standards – meaning the boil water advisory could come to an end.

The advisory was lifted Monday just after 2 p.m.