    • Boil water advisory in RM of Gimli lifted

    Tap water in this file image. Dec. 22, 2023 (CTV NEWS) Tap water in this file image. Dec. 22, 2023 (CTV NEWS)
    A boil water advisory in the RM of Gimli has ended.

    The advisory was put in place on May 18, 2024, after the rural municipality said there was a pump failure leading the loss of water pressure in the distribution system.

    In a letter from Manitoba Health to the RM, it said the system has met all the needed conditions and a bacteriological testing result met regulatory standards – meaning the boil water advisory could come to an end.

    The advisory was lifted Monday just after 2 p.m.

