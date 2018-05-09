

CTV Winnipeg





A boil water advisory has been issued for the Rossburn water system after a line break at the water treatment plant , according to the province.

This break has led to the loss of water pressure in the distribution system, which can compromise water safety.

All water that is used for consumption needs to be boiled for at least one minute. This includes water that is used for drinking, ice making, preparing beverages like infant formula, preparing food and brushing teeth.

Tap water does not need to be boiled if it’s used for other household tasks, such as laundry or washing dishes.

Adults and older children that can avoid swallowing the water can bathe or shower. The news release recommends that young children are sponge bathed.

If boiling is not possible and alternate supply of water, such as bottled water, should be consumed.

The boil water advisory will remain effect until further notice when the water supply no longer presents a risk.