

CTV Winnipeg





UPDATE: The province has rescinded its drinking water avoidance advisory and issued a boil water advisory in its place for residents of The Pas, Man.

Until further notice the province said all water for consumption should be boiled for at least one minute before being used. This includes boiling before drinking and making ice, preparing beverages like infant formula, preparing food, and brushing teeth. It said it’s not necessary to boil water for other household purposes, such as laundry or washing dishes.

This advisory will be in place until the water system is functioning normally and meets regulatory standards.

EARLIER: Residents of The Pas, Man., are being told not to drink the tap water because a pump failure is stopping the town’s water treatment plant from making water.

The Manitoba government issued a drinking water avoidance advisory on Friday, as water is now being supplied to the community through a well where the water quality is unknown.

Until further notice residents should use a different supply of water, such as bottled water, for drinking, making ice, preparing drinks, brushing teeth and cooking food, including washing fruits and vegetables.

The government advises that bottled water doesn’t need to be used for other household chores, such as laundry or washing dishes.

For bathing purposes, adults and older kids should avoid swallowing water when showering. Young children should be sponge bathed.

Residents are also being told not to treat the water themselves, as boiling, freezing, filtering, adding chlorine or other disinfectants, or letting the water stand won’t make it safe.

All commercial and public facilities that provide food and water, such as restaurants and daycares, must follow the guidelines on the Boil Water Advisory Fact Sheet #3.

The drinking water advisory will remain in effect until the water no longer presents a health risk. Residents will be notified when it has ended.