A boil water advisory has been issued in Pinawa, Man., because of a failure in the chlorination treatment process.

According to a government-issued public notice, the issue has allowed “poorly treated water to enter the distribution system” and the advisory was issued to protect the public.

All water from the Pinawa Public Water System should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute if it’s being used for drinking, ice making, preparing drinks, preparing food and brushing teeth.

The notice says if the water is being used for other household needs, such as laundry or dish washing, it doesn’t need to be boiled.

Adults and kids that can avoid swallowing the water can use it for bathing purposes, but young kids should be sponge bathed.

If boiling is not practical or possible then an alternate water supply, such as bottled water, should be used.

Commercial and public facilities that provide food and water must follow recommendations from the Boil Water Advisory Fact Sheet.

The public notice reminds residents that caution should be taken around hot water and the advisory will remain in effect until the risk is gone.