Boil water advisory lifted in Brandon

A boil water advisory in the western portion of Brandon has now been lifted.

On Friday, the City of Brandon issued a public service announcement saying that the medical officer of health rescinded the advisory put in place for a portion of the city from south of the Assiniboine River to Richmond Avenue.

The boil water advisory was issued earlier in the week after a power outage at the water treatment facility.

Brandon said the water system has now met all conditions for ending the boil water advisory and the water sample test results have met the regulatory standards.

This is the second boil water advisory in Brandon in the last few months. The same area of the city was impacted in August by a water main break causing low-pressure problems.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.