A business in the 300-block of Broadway Avenue and the surrounding area was evacuated after the discovery of a suspicious package Monday.

Winnipeg Police Service said officers from the bomb squad had been on the scene since 11:15 a.m. and their presence continued Monday evening.

At 9:00 p.m., police said the package was deemed safe and it was being examined.

Roads in the immediate area were closed to traffic but reopened Monday night.