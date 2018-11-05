Featured
Bomb squad on scene of 'suspicious package' on Broadway
Published Monday, November 5, 2018 8:21PM CST
Last Updated Monday, November 5, 2018 10:07PM CST
A business in the 300-block of Broadway Avenue and the surrounding area was evacuated after the discovery of a suspicious package Monday.
Winnipeg Police Service said officers from the bomb squad had been on the scene since 11:15 a.m. and their presence continued Monday evening.
At 9:00 p.m., police said the package was deemed safe and it was being examined.
Roads in the immediate area were closed to traffic but reopened Monday night.