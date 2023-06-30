Bomb unit at University of Manitoba disposes of volatile chemical

Members of the Winnipeg Police Service's bomb disposal unit respond to the University of Manitoba to safely dispose of a volatile substance on June 30, 2023. (Image source: Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg) Members of the Winnipeg Police Service's bomb disposal unit respond to the University of Manitoba to safely dispose of a volatile substance on June 30, 2023. (Image source: Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island