Bomb unit at University of Manitoba to dispose of volatile substance

The Winnipeg Police Service’s Bomb Unit is working to dispose of a “volatile substance” at the University of Manitoba.

The unit, along with university staff, are working to dispose of the substance at the Parker building at the Fort Garry Campus, with a controlled demolition taking place at a nearby outside location.

“Residents and others in the area may hear what sounds like an explosion after 4:00 p.m.,” police said in a news release. “The disposal is being carried out in the safest manner possible in partnership with the University and our colleagues at the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service. “

Residents are being asked to avoid the area and airspace.